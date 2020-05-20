Aperio Group LLC Sells 45,974 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,974 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 35.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $84,979,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,429 shares of company stock worth $2,209,012 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

