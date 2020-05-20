Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.34.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALE. Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

