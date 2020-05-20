Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $48.00 at Cfra

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target hoisted by Cfra from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of APO traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 39,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 71,198 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $3,086,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 59,851 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,695,090.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,320,592 shares of company stock worth $99,245,186. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

