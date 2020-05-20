Argentum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io.

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

