argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of argenx worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,693. argenx SE – has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.05. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.05.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE – will post -8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

