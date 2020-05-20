Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $97.00 at Cfra

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cfra from $82.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.30.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 261,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.82.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $286,103,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $168,800,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth $94,450,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 722,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

