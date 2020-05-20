ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in ASML by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $306.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $186.31 and a one year high of $319.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

