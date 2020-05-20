Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 233.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,637 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of Associated Banc worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

