Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560,475 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Assured Guaranty worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $74,818,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 24,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,489. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGO. ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 13,211 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $499,640.02. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at $19,031,250.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francisco L. Borges acquired 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 245,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,791.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

