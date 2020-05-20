AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Up 20.6% in May

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 126,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $44.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALOT shares. Dougherty & Co lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 189,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.