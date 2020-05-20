ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Given News Impact Score of 1.95

Media stories about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.95 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ASXFY stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. ASX LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $61.07.

Get ASX LTD/ADR alerts:

About ASX LTD/ADR

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ASX LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.