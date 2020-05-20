Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 193.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

ATRA traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. 91,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,010. The stock has a market cap of $654.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock worth $47,096 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

