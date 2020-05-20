Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,870,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.87% of Athene worth $170,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athene by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,598,000 after acquiring an additional 267,076 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Athene by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Athene by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Athene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 71,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $74,638,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

