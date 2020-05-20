Atonomi Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,164.50 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Atonomi has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $69,164.50 and approximately $77.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.03447823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002661 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010581 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

