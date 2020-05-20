AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUDC. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $34.49. 21,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $967.50 million, a PE ratio of 181.33 and a beta of 0.66.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1,387.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

