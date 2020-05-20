Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. 18,310,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,625,606. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 54.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,224,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618,356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,502,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,578 shares in the last quarter.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

