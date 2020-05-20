Avacta Group’s (AVCT) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:AVCT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 147 ($1.93). 4,711,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.92. Avacta Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($2.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $304.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

