Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$5.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce ($5.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($8.30) to ($2.60). Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 758.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of ($6.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.08) to ($4.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 9,921,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,959. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $379,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

