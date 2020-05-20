Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HSBC from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIDU. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BOCOM International raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.49. 3,136,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,009. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

