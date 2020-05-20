Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 14,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $299,368.64. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

BKR stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.