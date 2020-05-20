Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $21,372.78 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 14,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $21,372.78.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $5,672.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $5,789.76.

On Monday, May 11th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $6,063.60.

On Friday, May 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,972 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $10,388.28.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124.42.

On Monday, May 4th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333.58.

On Friday, May 1st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,396 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $5,161.92.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,792 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,391.76.

On Monday, April 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,397 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $5,367.26.

On Friday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,668 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,375.44.

Shares of BTN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 72,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,880. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

