Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,653,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,693,742. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.