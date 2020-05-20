Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,653,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,693,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

