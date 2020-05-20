Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 376,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.20% of Bank of Montreal worth $62,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. 832,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

