Bank of The West Acquires 6,860 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of The West grew its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CSFB cut their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.