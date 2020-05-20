Bank of The West Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bank of The West raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13,186.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,997 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. 23,821,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,046,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

