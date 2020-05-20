Bank of The West Has $2.78 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

GD stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.99. 1,326,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,992. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

