Bank of The West Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of The West bought a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $3,042,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $216,802,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after buying an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,677,000 after buying an additional 305,935 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.60. The company had a trading volume of 683,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

