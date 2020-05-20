Bank of The West Sells 1,743 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 1.1% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

UTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,419,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

