Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,847,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,869,000 after purchasing an additional 202,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.99. 5,320,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,047,449. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.13 and a 200 day moving average of $303.90.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.