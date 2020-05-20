Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given New GBX 16 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 18.50 ($0.24) to GBX 16 ($0.21) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 21.25 ($0.28).

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of LON:BSE remained flat at $GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.70. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The firm has a market cap of $99.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3.25.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.