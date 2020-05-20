Beam Reaches Market Cap of $21.00 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Beam has a total market cap of $21.00 million and approximately $42.15 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003545 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003820 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 62,176,800 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

