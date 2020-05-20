Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0039

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $877,342.05 and approximately $28,818.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $33.94 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00047417 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 226,248,491 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

