Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Beigene worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,380. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. On average, analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

