BidiPass (BDP) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $8.54 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.03447823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002661 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010581 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,738,722 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

