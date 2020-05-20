Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

BHVN stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. 25,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,202. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

