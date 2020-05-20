Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Cap of $49,175.64

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $49,175.64 and $6,046.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.82 or 0.02066930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00089576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00177190 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 27,495,551 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

