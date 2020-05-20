BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $655,277.45

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $655,277.45 and approximately $21,131.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00506538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00094772 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00057130 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,001,810,210 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

