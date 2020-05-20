BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Acquires $38,251.00 in Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $38,251.00.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,899 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $12,933.36.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,400 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,387 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,388.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 13,300 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,713.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 493 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,212.78.

On Monday, May 4th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,991 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,618.04.

On Friday, May 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,509 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,134.66.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 10,036 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,097.20.

On Monday, April 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,018 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,093.38.

On Friday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,132 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,495.08.

BKTI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 29,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,192. BK Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of BK Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

