BlackRock Inc. Acquires 236,473 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.97% of Banner worth $174,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Banner by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 137,725 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banner by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

