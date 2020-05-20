BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,873 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of Houlihan Lokey worth $166,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $481,060.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $18,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $637,860.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503 shares in the company, valued at $24,149.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.74. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

