BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,139,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.33% of Walker & Dunlop worth $166,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,736 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 110,229 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,407 shares of company stock valued at $230,583. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WD opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 53.98 and a current ratio of 53.97.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.