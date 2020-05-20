BlackRock Inc. Buys 421,430 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.93% of Anaplan worth $162,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Anaplan from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. FBN Securities cut their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,161,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,807.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,988,152. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

