BlackRock Inc. Buys 75,915 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.83% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $171,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 164,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 321,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,986.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 128,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,444,000.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.