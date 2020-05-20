BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,739,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.87% of Uniti Group worth $173,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 493,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 305,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 385,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,471,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.