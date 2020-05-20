BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.52% of SPX Flow worth $175,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.90. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

