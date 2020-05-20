BlackRock Inc. Has $165.29 Million Stock Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.57% of Rapid7 worth $165,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rapid7 by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,250 shares of company stock worth $2,575,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

