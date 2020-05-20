BlackRock Inc. Has $165.68 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529,539 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.31% of Patterson Companies worth $165,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,687,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

