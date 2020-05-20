BlackRock Inc. Has $167.55 Million Stock Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,333 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.40% of Popular worth $167,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 358,666 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Popular by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,963,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Popular by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.28. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

