BlackRock Inc. Has $170.18 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $170,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,199,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,152,000 after buying an additional 2,061,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after buying an additional 1,019,443 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,191.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 729,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,070,000 after buying an additional 686,903 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

